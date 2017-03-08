Police warning of fake IRS scam in no...

Police warning of fake IRS scam in northwest Louisiana

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A police agency in northwest Louisiana says scammers claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service are trying to get people to hand over their credit card numbers. The Bossier City Police Department said Tuesday that it has been getting calls from residents who say they've been contacted by people claiming to work for the IRS.

