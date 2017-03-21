Police ID suspect in shooting of 14-y...

Police ID suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in Bossier City

Sunday

A 16-year-old is being sought in connection with a shooting that sent a younger teenager to the hospital in critical condition. Bossier City police have a warrant to arrest Kiemond Phillips, of Bossier City, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

Start the conversation, or

