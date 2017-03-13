No classes Wednesday at Meadowview El...

No classes Wednesday at Meadowview Elementary

The closure is to allow janitorial staffers time to increase their efforts to disinfect the Bossier City campus, School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said. "We appreciate your understanding of the need to cancel classes as Bossier Schools tries to ensure the health of those not affected so far by illness," adds a post on the School District's Facebook page.

