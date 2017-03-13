No classes Wednesday at Meadowview Elementary
The closure is to allow janitorial staffers time to increase their efforts to disinfect the Bossier City campus, School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said. "We appreciate your understanding of the need to cancel classes as Bossier Schools tries to ensure the health of those not affected so far by illness," adds a post on the School District's Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|20 hr
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 12
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC