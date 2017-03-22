More

New Orleans attorneys say a federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of poor people charged with minor crimes in Bossier Parish. The petition alleges that Bossier District Court orders wrongfully result in days and sometimes weeks of jail time for people who are unable to afford bail or the application fee to be represented by a public defender.

