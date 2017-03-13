Miranda Joined On Stage By Boyfriend Anderson East

Miranda Lambert's Vagabond Highway Tour continues making it's way across the US with a recent stop in Bossier City, Louisiana this past Sunday. She surprised fans with a special treat when her boyfriend Anderson East came onstage and they sang a duet cover of "Stay With Me" written by Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood in 1972 when they were in the band Faces.

