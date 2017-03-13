Miranda Joined On Stage By Boyfriend Anderson East
Miranda Lambert's Vagabond Highway Tour continues making it's way across the US with a recent stop in Bossier City, Louisiana this past Sunday. She surprised fans with a special treat when her boyfriend Anderson East came onstage and they sang a duet cover of "Stay With Me" written by Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood in 1972 when they were in the band Faces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|6 hr
|New Yorker
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Woeker at copelands
|44
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 12
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC