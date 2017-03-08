Man threatens to jump from Texas Stre...

Man threatens to jump from Texas Street bridge

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

At 8:40 a.m on Saturday, Bossier City Police Officers responded to call from a man threatening to jump from the East Texas Street Bridge, according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department. On the scene, police found the man's vehicle parked on the bridge.

