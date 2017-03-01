Louisiana Tech University set to host inaugural North Louisiana Health Analytics Conference
Healthcare professionals, educators and executives from around the region will join state officials and economic development leaders for the inaugural North Louisiana Health Analytics Conference, March 10 at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. The conference, hosted by Louisiana Tech University, brings together industry and education leaders to advocate for a healthier Louisiana and to identify potential areas for research and training collaborations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's fund raiser
|7 hr
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC