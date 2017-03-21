Louisiana police spouses, school work...

Louisiana police spouses, school workers, firefighters, politicians affected by legislative bills

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Spouses of certain Louisiana law enforcement officers would receive better pension survivor benefits under a bill filed for the legislative session that starts April 10 . It is sponsored by Sen. Barrow Peacock, R- Bossier City , who also filed a bill to expand the authority of the Teachers' Retirement System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mon Corky 3
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Sun fiapoly 23
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) Sun anonymous 39
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Sun Alexadria Resident 45
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC