Louisiana gambling addiction rate higher than expected

The full extent of gambling addiction in Louisiana could be nearly three times as bad as previously thought according to the head of CORE, a state-funded, residential and outpatient treatment center located in Shreveport. The executive director of CORE, Janet Miller, made the remarks at a media event on this Wednesday morning, inside CORE headquarters in the 600 block of Stoner Avenue.

