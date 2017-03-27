Louisiana Comic Con: SBC Scheduled fo...

Louisiana Comic Con: SBC Scheduled for April 22 & 23 at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport

Louisiana Comic Con: SBC, a fan convention featuring a diverse list of celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups in an affordable, family-friendly environment, will be held at the State Fair of Louisiana Fairgrounds and the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, April 22 & 23, 2017. The event, which was first held in Bossier City in 2015, is expanding with the move to newly-renovated Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, as well as other Fairgrounds properties.

