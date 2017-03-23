Harrah's Casino claims $70 million in losses from New Orleans smoking ban
Representatives from the global casino enterprise Caesar's Entertainment outlined for the Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force the negative impact of a local smoking ban on its No. 1 Louisiana enterprise, Harrah's Casino & Hotel in downtown New Orleans.
