Gun expert: Chasing, shooting at a robber endangers others
During the recent robberies of two Shreveport businesses, the Citgo on Greenwood Road and Meemo's Wireless and More, someone inside the stores chased after the robber and fired shots. But the gunplay raises questions about a business owner's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Idontknow
|7
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Mar 19
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC