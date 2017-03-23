Gun expert: Chasing, shooting at a ro...

Gun expert: Chasing, shooting at a robber endangers others

During the recent robberies of two Shreveport businesses, the Citgo on Greenwood Road and Meemo's Wireless and More, someone inside the stores chased after the robber and fired shots. But the gunplay raises questions about a business owner's rights.

