Gov. Edwards stops by Apollo Elementary in surprise visit
Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards made a stop at Apollo Elementary in Bossier City, according to a news release from Bossier Parish Schools. The school district says the governor was in town on official business and had an hour to kill, so he stopped by the school for a tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC