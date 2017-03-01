FBI assisting in search for runaway Shreveport, Bossier teens

Police say 13-year-old Caleb Kincaid and 13-year-old Maddison Brown are believed to have run away, but new information suggests the teens might be getting help from an adult to travel. According to Shreveport police, Caleb Kincaid was last seen Monday morning leaving his home in the 5700 block of Aragon Drive on his bike.

