FBI assisting in search for runaway Shreveport, Bossier teens
Police say 13-year-old Caleb Kincaid and 13-year-old Maddison Brown are believed to have run away, but new information suggests the teens might be getting help from an adult to travel. According to Shreveport police, Caleb Kincaid was last seen Monday morning leaving his home in the 5700 block of Aragon Drive on his bike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Tue
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Haughton neighbor remembers murder suspect Dens...
|Feb 19
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC