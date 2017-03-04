Dr. Thomas Paul Southerland
Thomas Paul Southerland was born June 9, 1920, in Bossier City, the son of Dell and Mattie Southerland. He attended Northwestern State University and received at B.A. in Physical Education, followed by a master's degree in Education from NSU and a doctorate in Education from Louisiana State University.
