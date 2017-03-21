Cumulus Appoints Arledge Ops Manager For Shreveport
Chip Arledge is now the Operations Manager for Cumulus' five-station cluster in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. Arledge will also serve as Program Director for KRMD-FM and KRMD-AM.
