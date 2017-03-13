Cooper Tames Bayou Black

Cooper Tames Bayou Black

Justin "Coop" Cooper of Pelican, Louisiana won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Louisiana division tournament, held March 11th on Bayou Black. Running out of Bob's Bayou Black Marina near Gibson, Louisiana, Justin caught an awesome five fish limit weighing 18.86 pounds.

