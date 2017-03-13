Cooper Tames Bayou Black
Justin "Coop" Cooper of Pelican, Louisiana won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Louisiana division tournament, held March 11th on Bayou Black. Running out of Bob's Bayou Black Marina near Gibson, Louisiana, Justin caught an awesome five fish limit weighing 18.86 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC