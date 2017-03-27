Bossier police searching for credit c...

Bossier police searching for credit card skimming suspects

Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who may be involved with credit card skimming. One Bossier City resident has been charged with over $700 in connection to this case, according to a Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook post.

