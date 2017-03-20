Bossier City police investigating arm...

Bossier City police investigating armed robbery at dollar store

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Dollar General in the 2300 block of Barksdale Boulevard, according to Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale. On the scene, several witnesses told police that a man approached store employees behind the counter, producing a handgun and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... 14 hr Corky 3
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Sun fiapoly 23
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) Sun anonymous 39
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Sun Alexadria Resident 45
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC