Bossier City police catch suspect in shooting of 14-year-old
Now in custody is the 16-year-old whom Bossier City police have been seeking in connection with a shooting that sent a younger teenager to the hospital in critical condition. Bossier City police arrested Kiemond Phillips, of Bossier City, about 8 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, city spokesman Mark Natale said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mon
|Corky
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Sun
|fiapoly
|23
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Sun
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC