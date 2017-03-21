Bossier City police catch suspect in shooting of 14-year-old

Now in custody is the 16-year-old whom Bossier City police have been seeking in connection with a shooting that sent a younger teenager to the hospital in critical condition. Bossier City police arrested Kiemond Phillips, of Bossier City, about 8 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

