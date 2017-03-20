Baton Rouge area adds 2,500 jobs in January, Lafayette loses most in U.S.; New Orleans edges down
Four of the state's nine metro areas added jobs in January, but those additions weren't enough to offset job losses throughout the rest of the state. Job gains were in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Hammond and Monroe.
