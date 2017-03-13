AT 6: Drivers want traffic signal at ...

AT 6: Drivers want traffic signal at S. Bossier City intersection

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Louisiana again is evaluating a busy intersection some drivers consider dangerous to see if it qualifies for a traffic signal. The intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Robert E. Lee has long been considered a problem area for motorists in South Bossier City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 1 hr LAsweetpotatoes 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Sun Cynthiajackson 22
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 5 BunkieHDO 43
Governor's fund raiser Mar 4 WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC