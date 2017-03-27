AT 4: Search for 'extremely dangerous' man underway in west Shreveport

Shreveport police K9 units were called to assist US Marshals Office agents in the search for 22-year-old Donovan Williams Thursday morning at the Treetop Apartments on Rasberry Lane. U.S. Marshals and Shreveport police are searching in West Shreveport for a man wanted out of Ouachita Parish on 2 counts of attempted murder.

