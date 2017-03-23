Anti-smoking advocates question link between New Orleans ban and casino revenue drop
Representatives with Caesar's Entertainment say gambling revenues at Harrah's Casino in New Orleans have decreased $70 million since a city smoking ban went into effect in April 2015. That was the argument on Tuesday from Caesars Entertainment, the global casino enterprise that owns Harrah's New Orleans Casino & Hotel.
