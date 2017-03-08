ACLU calls proposed ban on panhandling in Bossier City unconstitutional
The American Civil Liberties Union will be watching closely Tuesday when the Bossier City Council votes on two proposed ordinances aimed at limiting panhandling in the city. One of the two ordinances proposed by Bossier City councilman Thomas Harvey would make it illegal for panhandlers to be aggressive when soliciting in public places.
