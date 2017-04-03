Accident on I-210 near U.S. 90 exit c...

Accident on I-210 near U.S. 90 exit causes delays

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Cookie Phillips' artwork was chosen as the poster for the 2017 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival Southerly winds returned Friday afternoon, but the humidity did not increase significantly. So, it should be another cool evening into Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
robert martin (Jan '14) 22 hr just.trying.to.help 2
searching for 1988 chevy scottsdale 1500 gold/b... Tue cloiselle 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mon Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14) Mar 23 Idontknow 7
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC