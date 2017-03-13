1 year later, many still reeling from NW Louisiana flood
Before the flood hit on March 9, 2016, Smith had lived most of her adult life in the mobile home. For two weeks, she lived with a close friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Cynthiajackson
|22
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Feb 28
|Smilesmile
|5
|Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G...
|Feb 27
|doing me
|1
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC