Welling Promoted To Market Manager

Wednesday Read more: Radio Ink

Cody Welling is the new VP/Market Manager for Cumulus' five radio stations in Shreveport/Bossier City, LA. Welling gets promoted from the D.O.S. position he held with Cumulus in Toledo where he was responsible for sales for 8 stations.

