Suspect arrested in Bossier City bank robbery

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Frenell Robinson was arrested Wednesday night and jailed on an armed robbery charge. Robinson is accused of robbing a Bossier Federal Credit Union branch in Bossier City on Wednesday afternoon.

