Slain woman's friends plan memorial in Shreveport
Body parts of the 25-year-old woman were found in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma last week. "I knew she was dead," said Mead's friend Mandy Talley, of Shreveport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Haughton neighbor remembers murder suspect Dens...
|Feb 19
|Parden Pard
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 16
|WHO
|3
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC