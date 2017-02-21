Second suspect arrested in connection with Bossier Walmart arson

Hannigan along with Kailey Marie Wise, 18 was charged with simple arson with a February 3 incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 4000 block of Barksdale Boulevard, according to a news release from Bossier City Fire Department. In the store's surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen setting a fire to a package of feminine products with a cigarette lighter.

