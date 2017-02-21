Second suspect arrested in connection with Bossier Walmart arson
Hannigan along with Kailey Marie Wise, 18 was charged with simple arson with a February 3 incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 4000 block of Barksdale Boulevard, according to a news release from Bossier City Fire Department. In the store's surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen setting a fire to a package of feminine products with a cigarette lighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Haughton neighbor remembers murder suspect Dens...
|Feb 19
|Parden Pard
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 16
|WHO
|3
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC