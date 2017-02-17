Saltgrass Steak House moving into former Coyote Blues space
Saltgrass Steak House, a 50-restaurant chain owned by Houston-based Landry's Inc., has signed a long-term lease for the building at 2450 S. Acadian Thruway formerly occupied by Coyote Blues and plans to open in the space late this summer. The company will spend more than $2 million renovating the 8,500-square foot building, which has been vacant since Coyote Blues closed in mid-2016.
