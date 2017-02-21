S. Bossier redevelopment plans still on hold awaiting federal ruling

Plans to redevelop and beautify South Bossier remain on hold more than a year after a federal judge heard arguments in a lawsuit that will determine how the project moves forward as the city and the developer continue to wrangle over whether the city is doing enough to make it a reality. South Bossier City neighbors have already seen changes to their community that resulted from a 2012 lawsuit settlement between developer UL Coleman Companies and Bossier City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.