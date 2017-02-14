Region offers many options for reveling in Mardi Gras fun
With Fat Tuesday just 18 days away, Mardi Gras season has arrived with gusto as the good times get rolling. Local celebrations include Mardi Gras Texarkana on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Front Street Festival Plaza with parades, beads, vendors and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kasey Barnett
|Mon
|MightBe
|2
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC