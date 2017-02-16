Quarterback Brandon Harris is leaving LSU
In a statement shared on Twitter Monday, Harris said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave him a full release and he will transfer away from LSU. "I look forward to finishing school and graduating and finding the best place to further my education and playing career next season," Harris said.
