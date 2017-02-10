Police share surveillance photos of Bossier City hotel robber
Today, authorities released images surveillance cameras captured during the holdup just after midnight Jan. 28 at Bossier Inn and Suites in the 700 block of Diamond Jacks Boulevard. A gunman who had his face partially covered demanded money from a clerk at the front desk then fled from the hotel lobby with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
