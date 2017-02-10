Police share surveillance photos of B...

Police share surveillance photos of Bossier City hotel robber

Wednesday Feb 8

Today, authorities released images surveillance cameras captured during the holdup just after midnight Jan. 28 at Bossier Inn and Suites in the 700 block of Diamond Jacks Boulevard. A gunman who had his face partially covered demanded money from a clerk at the front desk then fled from the hotel lobby with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

