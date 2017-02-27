OOPS: Louisiana Republican Candidate ...

OOPS: Louisiana Republican Candidate Caught in Blackface Photo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: RedState

So, in Louisiana, a state House seat is open after conservative Mike Johnson was elected to Congress in this last cycle. A couple of different Republicans have jumped into the race, one of whom is Robbie Gatti, brother of Ryan Gatti, currently a state Senator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Governor's fund raiser 17 hr Bayou Rapides res... 1
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bossier Parish was issued at March 02 at 10:10AM CST

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC