News roundup: Mardi Gras brings in $16M for Shreveport-Bossier a ...

Though it doesn't receive the attention that celebrations in New Orleans get, the Mardi Gras season in Shreveport and Bossier City is just as financially important to the northwest Louisiana communities. As reports, four Mardi Gras parades in 2016 brought in a crowd of about 585,000 to Shreveport, with more than 169,000 coming from outside of the area, and an economic impact of more than $16 million.

