Lafayette Parish taxes insufficient to meet needs
Lafayette Parish receives just 28 percent of all parish property taxes, second to the school system's 39 percent. Property tax revenues aren't sufficient to cover the cost of services like drainage and road maintenance today, and the situation will only get worse in the next year or so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Sun
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Haughton neighbor remembers murder suspect Dens...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|3
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 16
|WHO
|3
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC