Judge denies Mother's Day murder suspect motion to move trial over Confederate statue
Mother's Day murder suspect Brandan Butler wanted his trial moved to another location because of this Confederate monument outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle were found shot to death inside their Bragg St. home in Bossier City on Mother's Day, May 11, 2014.
