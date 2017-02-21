Grace Notes: New U.S. Rep. Mike Johns...

Grace Notes: New U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson's first target in D.C.? His colleagues' manners

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Advocate

The first step towards dealing with a problem is recognizing that a problem exists in the first place. Not that it's exactly a state secret that Congress is suffering from a dearth of comity across party lines, and that the toxic atmosphere has taken a toll on public trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Sat Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Fri Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
News Haughton neighbor remembers murder suspect Dens... Feb 19 Parden Pard 3
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Feb 17 Nanababy 21
Kasey Barnett Feb 16 WHO 3
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC