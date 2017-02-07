Gov. John Bel Edwards names new chief of staff
Gov. John Bel Edwards ' leadership team experiences a shake-up later this month, with the Democratic governor's chief of staff exiting after a year in the job and a former Jindal-era Cabinet official named to fill the position. Edwards announced Thursday that Ben Nevers, a close friend of the governor and a former state senator, is resigning as his top adviser and administrator at the end of February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Former Caddo school board employee charged with...
|Feb 2
|bobsrule99
|1
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC