Gov. John Bel Edwards names new chief of staff

Gov. John Bel Edwards ' leadership team experiences a shake-up later this month, with the Democratic governor's chief of staff exiting after a year in the job and a former Jindal-era Cabinet official named to fill the position. Edwards announced Thursday that Ben Nevers, a close friend of the governor and a former state senator, is resigning as his top adviser and administrator at the end of February.

