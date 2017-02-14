BPSO: Teen busted for breaking curfew at Boardwalk, carrying a weapon
Bossier City police say there is no truth to the rumors circulating on social media regarding "talk of mass shootings and rioting" at the Louisiana Boardwalk this weekend in the wake of officer-involved shootings and violence at a protest in Dallas. Shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City Maintenance Department building on E. 1st Street on Jan. 14. No one was hit.
