Bossier City Parkway HS coach who banned Bama is fired: Report

David Feaster, the Bossier City Parkway High football coach who has banned Alabama coaches from recruiting on his campus, has been fired according to The Shreveport Times . "Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics," Parkway principal Waylon Bates said in a written statement.

