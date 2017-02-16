Anti-Muslim signs posted at Bossier City Mosque
A Muslim leader in Bossier City is asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for posting what appears to be anti-Muslim signs at a mosque. The headquarters of the Islamic Association of Shreveport and Bossier City sits on Delhi Street in Bossier City.
