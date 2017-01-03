What downtown Bossier City may look l...

What downtown Bossier City may look like in the future

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

This year is expected to be one of growth for the ArkLaTex, but that growth will bring with it some growing pains. Here are some of the big projects coming to the area: The long-awaited dog park in Shreveport is expected to open this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Tue CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Tue Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Mon Eric 2
Cleco CEO Jan 2 Luke Cage 9
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 1 Rick and ruth 50
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC