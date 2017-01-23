Traffic Alert: I-20E at Industrial ba...

Traffic Alert: I-20E at Industrial back open after overturned cement truck

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Bossier City Police Department said a cement truck was removed from I-20 near Industrial Dr. before 2 p.m. A man who may be the suspect in an early-morning shooting that killed a Louisiana police officer is on a bridge threatening to jump. A man who may be the suspect in an early-morning shooting that killed a Louisiana police officer is on a bridge threatening to jump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan 21 AllendaleStrong 3
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 20 Really interested 53
Cleco CEO Jan 19 Fed Up 21
News Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still... Jan 18 Ruff 1
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC