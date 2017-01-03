Teen accused of shooting passenger on Barksdale Blvd.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Violent Offender Task Force arrested 18-year-old Caleb Elijah Wallace the afternoon of Jan. 4 on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a fugitive from Bossier City and later transferred to the Bossier City Jail.

