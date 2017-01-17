Task force catches Bossier City shooting suspect in Shreveport
Bossier City police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that sent one person to a hospital the afternoon of Jan. 17. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force took Jackson into custody on a Bossier City warrant the evening of Jan. 17. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. just outside Cordova Court Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Drive in Bossier City.
