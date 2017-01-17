Task force catches Bossier City shoot...

Task force catches Bossier City shooting suspect in Shreveport

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Bossier City police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that sent one person to a hospital the afternoon of Jan. 17. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force took Jackson into custody on a Bossier City warrant the evening of Jan. 17. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. just outside Cordova Court Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Drive in Bossier City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Sat AllendaleStrong 3
swingers (Jul '11) Fri Really interested 3
Swinger club (Jul '13) Fri Really interested 53
Cleco CEO Jan 19 Fed Up 21
News Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still... Jan 18 Ruff 1
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC