Shreveport man is suspect in Bossier City Podnuh's burglary

Bossier City police say they have a warrant to arrest 47-year-old Morris Wilson on a charge of simple burglary. The break-in happened right at 2:46 a.m. Dec. 24 at Podnuh's Bar-B-Que in the 100 block of Benton Road in Bossier City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.